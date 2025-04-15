Rawlings, Russell E.



Russell "Rusty" E. Rawlings, age 87 of Fairfield, passed away on Thursday, April 10, 2025. Rusty was born in Hamilton, Ohio on December 28, 1937, to James Rawlings and Frances (Moore) Rawlings. Rusty will always be remembered for his easy-going attitude and his sense of humor. A gifted athlete, Rusty first made his mark playing baseball at Hamilton High School, later continuing to play at La Crosse State College in Wisconsin. He briefly played at the professional level before joining the United States Air Force, where he proudly represented Lackland AFB, excelling in both baseball and fast-pitch softball. His talent and dedication earned him MVP honors all four years. After his military service, Rusty dedicated over 30 years to General Motors. In these years, Rusty continued to play fast-pitch softball and found a new love in golf, achieving not just one, but two hole-in-ones. His enjoyment of the sport led him to volunteer at Twin Run Golf Course for more than 25 years. Rusty's greatest joy came from his family. He was a proud and devoted supporter of his grandchildren, following their sports and activities. Their successes were his proudest moments. Rusty was a man of faith, unwavering patriotism, a loyal friend, and a loving family man whose legacy will continue to live on in the hearts of those who knew and loved him. Rusty is survived by his wife of 64 years, Louie Rawlings; children, Terrie (Ken) Hunter, Anita (James) Novak, Dusty (René) Rawlings and Kristi (Kevin) Campbell; grandchildren, Drew (Natalia) Campbell, Dylan Campbell, Lauren (Justin) Riele, Tyler (Lillie) Novak, Zach (Sara) Novak, Nathan Novak, Nicole Rawlings, Sydney Rawlings, and Eric Rawlings; great-grandchildren, Emma Kate Novak, Anna Claire Novak, Charles James "CJ" Novak, and Everett Campbell. Numerous other relatives and friends including a special cousin Monk Moore. Rusty was preceded in death by his parents, James and Frances Rawlings, and his sisters, Geraldine Burress and June Jones. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 400 Nilles Rd., Fairfield, Ohio 45014, on Tuesday, April 22, 2025 at 11:00 am with Fr. Larry Tharp officiating. Burial will follow at St. Stephen Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, April 22, 2025 from 9:00 am to 11:00 am at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Memorial contributions can be made to nuxhallmiracleleague.org/donate (or mailed to The Nuxhall Foundation, P.O. Box 18146, Fairfield, OH 45018-0146) or Badin High School, badinhs.org/memorialdonation.html. Rusty's Celebration of Life will begin after the burial at 1:30 pm at the Hamilton Elks Golf Club, 4444 Hamilton Middletown Road 45011. All are welcome.



