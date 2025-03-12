Ray, Michael Ivan



Ray, Michael Ivan, 68 of Springfield, passed away on Saturday, March 8, 2025. He was born in Fostoria, Ohio on July 1, 1956 the son of John and Ruth (Burkhart) Ray. He worked for Teikuro as a maintenance supervisor for many years. He was a member of St. Raphael Catholic Church, Knights of Columbus Council #624 and was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force. He loved working with his hands and spending time with his family and friends. He cherished spending time with family and friends. He enjoyed being in his garden, working the dogs, vacations and fishing. Mike also loved hanging in his garage laughing, telling stories and listening to bluegrass. He was happy when working with his hands and took pleasure in helping everyone he could. Survivors include his wife, Victoria "Vicky" Lee (Griffin) Ray; son and daughter-in-law, Greg (Sunshine) Cook; granddaughter, Mckenzie Cook; three siblings and spouses, John (Loretta) Ray, Donna (Randy) Scifers and Becky Eldridge and many nieces and nephews including, Stephanie Griffin, Emily Yocom, Lilly Hill, Cameron Lynn and Ty Kanniard. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother, Tom Ray and brother-in-law, Mark Eldridge. Visitation will be from 5:00-7:00 p.m. Friday in CONROY FUNERAL HOME. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday in St. Raphael Church. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to Knights of Columbus Council #624.



