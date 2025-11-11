Raymond Robinson

Robinson, Raymond E.



Raymond Earl Robinson, age 93 of Fairfield, passed away on Saturday, November 8, 2025. Ray was born in Hamilton, Ohio on August 12, 1932 to Hugh Robinson and Maxine (Gabbard) Robinson. He graduated from Fairfield High School in 1951 and went on to work at Fernald for many years, retiring from Ford Motor Company. He was a proud member of the U.A.W. Ray married the love of his life, Ann Stitzel, on July 19, 1968. He was a devout Christian who was strong in his faith. Ray enjoyed watching Western tv shows and movies, the Cincinnati Bengals, and the Cincinnati Reds. He loved his family, his children and family gatherings. Ray is survived by his wife of 57 years, Ann Robinson; children, April (Curt) Kanouse, Brad (Garnett) Robinson and Kathy (Rob) Muse; grandchildren, Katie, Colby, BJ, Austin, Julia, Sam, and Tracy Wogenstahl, who was raised by Ray for many years; 10 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-granddaughter; brother, Wayne (Connie) Robinson; sister, Juanita Cahall; sisters-in-law, Gwen Robinson and Geri Robinson; and numerous other nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Ray was preceded in death by his parents, Hugh and Maxine Robinson; daughter, Vanessa Wogenstahl; and his brothers, Darrell Robinson, Joe Robinson and Fred Robinson. Funeral service will be held at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 1350 Millville Ave., Hamilton, Ohio, on Friday, November 14, 2025 at 1:00 PM. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Burial Park. Visitation will be held on Friday, November 14, 2025 from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com