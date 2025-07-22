Reardon, Norma J.



Norma J. Reardon, beloved daughter of Frank and Emma Borchers, passed away into her eternal reward at age 92 on July 18, 2025, in the comfort of her home, surrounded by her family, much the same as she entered the world in her parents' home on December 29, 1932. Norma grew up the youngest of 13 children on a farm in Shelby County, Ohio. She was the Valedictorian of Russia High School Class of 1951. Norma married Edward Reardon on September 8, 1954 and they enjoyed 59 years of marriage. Together they raised seven children: Michele (Mike) Miller, Gary, Milissa (Chris) Smith, Melinda (Jimi) Chupka, Jayne, Michael (Rachel) and David (Sara). It is rumored that David was her favorite. Norma was the proud grandmother to Stephanie (Vince), Corrie (Jon), Lindsey (Chris), Lucas (Jill), Abbie (Matt), Adam (Kevin), Jessica (Blair), Logan (Kayla), Max (Charlotte), Spencer, Keara, Sam, Andrew, Emma and Matthew; and great-grandmother to Henry, Sam, Jackson, Dane, Cora, Makayla, Reagan, Waylon and Walker. Norma is also survived by her brothers Al and Cyril (Dottie). She is now rejoicing with her siblings Frieda, Urb, Hilda, Paul, Orville, Jim, Ken, Mary Ann, Dick and Betty. Norma was a devout Catholic and greatly enjoyed her long career as Parish Secretary at St. Mary's Catholic Church and then at Holy Family Parish. She touched the lives of many with her gentle spirit and innate kindness. The family greatly appreciates the support and care for our mother from Father John Civille, Dr. Omer Hurlburt and Julia Nenni, RN with Hospice Care of Middletown. She was deeply loved and will be missed greatly by all who knew her. Visitation will be on Tuesday, July 22, 2025 at Holy Trinity Church, 201 Clark Street, Middletown, from 10:00 - 11:00 A.M. with Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 11:00 A.M. with Fr. John Civille as celebrant. Burial will follow at Woodside Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to St. Vincent dePaul, c/o Holy Family Parish, 201 Clark St., Middletown, Ohio 45042. Please sign the guest book at WilsonSchrammSpaulding.com



