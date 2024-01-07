Reece, Ruth Milliken



Ruth Milliken Reece, 88, formerly of Dalton, MA and Kettering, OH died on Friday December 29, 2023 at Kimball Farms Nursing Center in Lenox, MA.



Ruth was born on April 29, 1935 in North Dighton, MA, a daughter of Joseph and Irene (Siddall) Milliken. She attended North Dighton public schools until high school when she transferred to House in the Pines in Norton, MA. After graduating from House in the Pines in 1952, she attended Connecticut College for 1 ½ years before leaving to attend Katharine Gibbs School. While at Connecticut College, she met her beloved husband, Sterling Richard (Dick) Reece, on a blind date. They were married on June 18, 1955 and in 1959 they moved to Dayton, OH where they lived until moving to Dalton, MA in 2018.



Ruth was a homemaker, a loving mother and a wonderful wife. When her children were in school, she volunteered as a Girl Scout leader, a classroom parent and a girls soccer coach. She was also very athletic having been introduced to many sports as a child. An excellent tennis player and an avid golfer, she enjoyed playing both sports with her husband Dick. They were both former members of Moraine Country Club in Kettering. Ruth and Dick also enjoyed spending part of the summer at their vacation home in Utah where both of their children and their five grandchildren would join them.



Ruth's other passion was quilting, and she made many friends through the classes she took and the quilting group where she belonged. Her family all have special bed quilts and wall hangings that she designed and made for them.



Ruth is survived by her husband Sterling Richard Reece of Lenox, MA, her two children, Deborah Reinhart (David) of Pittsfield, MA and Robert Reece (Mary Beth) of Boulder, CO, her five grandchildren, Daniel Reinhart, Kathleen Patterson, Austin Reece, Jackson Reece, and Quinton Reece. She is also survived by her great grandson, Henry Patterson. She leaves her three sisters, Joyce LeClair of South Dartmouth, MA, Emily Newell of Westwood, MA and Irene Owens of Kennett Square, PA.



The family wishes to thank Ruth's caregivers, Debra, Kristina, Maria and Rachelle for their devoted service and loving care. They would also like to thank the nurses and staff of HospiceCare of the Berkshires for their care and support during Ruth's illness.



FUNERAL NOTICE: At the request of the family, funeral services will be private.



