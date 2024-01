REED, Alan Devon



70, passed away on Thursday, January 18, 2024. Family will greet friends from 11am-12:30pm on Tuesday, January 30, 2024 at Routsong Funeral Home, 2100 E. Stroop Rd., Kettering, with funeral services at 12:30pm. Burial in Bellbrook Cemetery. Fond remembrances and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.routsong.com.



