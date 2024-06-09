Reed, Bill



Reed, William "Bill" F., 85 of Springfield, passed away peacefully after a lengthy illness on Wednesday June 5, 2024. He was born in Springfield, on February 27, 1939, the son of Kenneth and Elizabeth (Gray) Reed. He was a member of the St. John's Lutheran Church and the Fraternal Order of Police, Lodge #209. He was previously employed by the William Bailey Company of Springfield and later retired from the Clark County Sheriff's Office. Survivors include a niece, Cindy (Chris) Dickens, great niece Kimberly Newell, great nephews J.D. Ray and Matthew (Anna) Ray, sister in-law Bonnie Reed, and a stepson, Stephen Parr. He was preceded in death by his wife, Janice (Parr) Reed in 2010. The family would like to give special mention to Dr. Ahsan Ullah, M.D., Gary Hubbard and Gail Timmons of Springfield for their exceptional care for Bill. The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Monday in the Jones Kenney Zechman Funeral Home. His funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday followed by a graveside service at Myers Cemetery. Arrangements are being made by JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences can be shared at www.jkzfh.com



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com