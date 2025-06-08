Reed, Donald Frederick



Donald Frederick Reed, also lovingly known as "Don" or "Fred," age 83 of Dayton, passed away Thursday, May 22, 2025. He was born February 25, 1942 in Lucasville, Ohio, the son of the late Doris and Stephen V. Reed. After graduation from Clay High School, he earned his bachelor's degree in education from Ohio University. He continued on to earn a master's degree in education from Xavier University. A beloved educator, Don dedicated his professional life to teaching high school art, serving both the West Carrollton and Kettering City School Districts. His commitment to education was not just a job but a calling, as he inspired countless students to explore their artistic talents. Beyond his teaching, Don had a profound love for gardening, and enjoyed spending time tending to his flowers, feeding birds and enjoying the outdoors. Don's greatest passion was making memories and celebrating holidays with family. He would tell stories of childhood gatherings with his family and grandparents at the homeplace in Wellston, Ohio. He and Barbara continued those deep family traditions in their own home throughout the years. Donald is survived by his children, Suzanne (Christopher) Gregson and Stephen F. Reed; his brothers, Stephen D. Reed and William S. Reed of Portsmouth, Ohio; and brother-in-law Bruce (Connie) Carlton of Richmond Hill, Georgia. Donald was an amazing grandfather to Lauren and Ryan May. He also had many beloved nieces and nephews, and family and friends. Along with his parents, Don will be reunited in Heaven with his beloved wife of 38 years, Barbara Reed. The family had a private service on May 31, 2025 with burial at David's Cemetery where he regularly showcased his gardening talents. Please visit www.newcomerdayton.com to leave the family an online condolence.



