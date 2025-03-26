Reed, Gerry



age 92, passed away peacefully at The Woodlands in Hamilton on Monday, March 24, 2025. Gerrry was born June 2, 1932, to Charles and Ida Mae Hampton in London, Kentucky. She was a 1949 graduate of Hamilton High School. On August 8, 1953, in Hamilton, she married Harold Reed of Estill County, Kentucky, and their marriage lasted over 56 years until his death in 2009. In 1967, Gerry began working in Probate Court at the Butler County Courthouse, where she served with distinction for 44 years. In 2010, Hamilton Mayor Pat Moeller proclaimed it "Gerry Reed Day" in Hamilton in commemoration of her years of work for the court and the citizens of Butler County. Gerry was an extremely loyal and trusted person and kept up a busy social schedule with her many friends for years after her retirement. She loved traveling, socializing and watching sports, especially the Reds and Bengals. She adored and supported her grandchildren, and especially enjoyed celebrating Christmas with them. Besides her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Dorothy Allen; her brother, Carl Hampton; her daughter-in-law, Barbara Reed; and her granddaughter, Mia Reed. She is survived by her sons, David of West Harrison, Indiana and Dan (Ann) of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; sister, Gladys Holloway of Fairfield, Ohio; granddaughters, Emily Reed of Columbus, Ohio and Megan Reed of West Harrison; and grandson, Max Reed of Philadelphia. Visitation will be held on Saturday, March 29, 2025 from 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 1350 Millville Avenue, Hamilton, Ohio 45013. Funeral service will be held at 10:00 AM. Burial will follow at Millville Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Day City Hospice. Condolences may be left at browndawsonflick.com.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com