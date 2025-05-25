Reed, Julie

Reed (Kroger), Julie Lynn



Julie Lynn(Kroger) Reed



February 14, 1980 - April 30, 2025



Charlotte



Julie Lynn Reed, beloved wife, mother, daughter, sister, and friend, let go of this world on April 30, 2025, in Charlotte, North Carolina. Julie lived a life marked by quiet strength, creative brilliance, and unwavering love.



Julie was never one to seek the spotlight - she preferred the quiet moments, the behind-the-scenes roles, and the unspoken acts of care that stitched her life together. Her gentleness was matched only by her devotion to the people she loved. A deeply present mother and teacher, Julie dedicated the last 9 years to raising and homeschooling her four daughters, serving also as the Weddington West Classical Conversations Community Director for the past four.



Few with her words, but was gentle and calmly focused with her attention. She would quietly take in the specialness and beauty of all the little things that might go unnoticed, turning her attention to collecting little objects and giving them new life as soulful works of art. She found joy in the rhythms of home and nature: walking along the water's edge in Wilmington, hiking the mountains of North Carolina, fishing with her daughters, and sipping coffee with a good book nearby. She loved photography but preferred not to be in the frame.



She was a quiet force - stoic but compassionate, the kind of friend who would sit with you and your pain but never allow it to swallow you. She was a grounding presence. A deep well. And when she laughed it lit up the room.



Julie loved fiercely - her homeschool and church communities, serving alongside her daughters in New City Church's children's ministry, and her yearly pilgrimage to Creative South were all close to her heart. Stories like Harry Potter, The Wingfeather Saga, and The Chronicles of Narnia filled her imagination and reflected the wonder she saw in the world. Young Life held a special place in her heart. During her summers spanning the end of high school through college, Julie worked as part of the summer staff at Lake Champion. There she made many friends and memories. That season helped anchor and shape her faith. When life brought sorrow and struggle, Julie remained steadfast, choosing to live in a peace that surpassed the understanding of everyone around her.



Julie is survived by her husband, Doc (Brian), and their daughters, Cora, Abigail, Hazel, and Lena; her parents, Shirley and Stephen; her brother, Matthew (and wife Aleah); her sister, Karen; and nieces Maya, Emma, nephew Noah and many beloved aunts and uncles family members. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Claude and Mary Kroger, Marshall and Jessie Pitts, and her uncle Glen.



A celebration of Julie's life will be held on Saturday May 31, 2025, at the Kroger family home from 1 -4 pm.



Rather than sending flowers, the family invites you to honor Julie's creative spirit and love for life by donating in her name to the Creative South Foundation.



Julie clothed herself in strength and dignity and faced her battle with cancer with both. She was never defined by her illness, only by her tenacity and love for those in her life. We will miss our quiet collector.



