REEDER, Robert James



Age 78, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, September 19, 2021. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 am, Tuesday, September 28, 2021, at Thomas Funeral Home, 4520 Salem Ave., Dayton, Ohio 45416. Walk through visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Interment: Dayton National Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com; virtual streaming link available.

