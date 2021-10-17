REGER, John L.



Born on August 24, 1949, to John and Helen Reger in



Dayton, John passed away on Sunday, October 10, 2021. John graduated from Belmont High School (1967), where he was Class President and had great affection for his classmates and school. He attended Miami



University in Oxford, Ohio, and graduated in 1971 with a



Bachelor of Science Degree in Business.



Preparing to attend law school, John joined the national guard, requiring him to postpone school for a year. Returning from basic, John re-thought the law career, and began to



explore options in business. His uncle and friend, Robert Lahm, approached him with an offer to join a start-up



Winston Heat Treating company, and since 1972, that was his labor of love. He derived great pleasure from growing the business and its reputation in the industry and cherished his co-workers, customers, and suppliers.



Far and away, John's greatest love and joy were his family: wife Sharyn, daughter Elise (Michael) Henderson, son David (Katlyn) Reger, and adored grandchildren Gavin, Vivienne, and Bianca. Truly beloved were John's sister Janet (Dr. Robert) Van Etten, niece Maria (Kent) Rademaker, their twins Ella and Violet, and sister-in-law Evelyn Goldstein, special cousins,



family, and friends.



John was obsessed with taking care of things: leading and managing, while always attempting to make things better. Unfiltered, generous, and caring, he possessed a keen and



offbeat sense of humor and sarcastic wit with a gift for satire and impressions. John was blessed with many friends and served as a best man 12 times. He loved casinos, business,



politics, gardening, or just sitting quietly smoking a good



cigar while pondering life.



His favorite jobs were being owner and CEO of Winston Heat Treating, President of The Metal Treating Institute (MTI), and President of Temple Beth Or. He valued time spent at Delco Products, trucker for Winston, and warehouseman for



Peninsular Steel. John received recognition from numerous committees, boards, and non- profits, including MTI's Industry Legend Award.



A private graveside service was held at David's Cemetery. Glickler Funeral Home handled arrangements.



Remembrances can be made to a charity of your choosing. A celebration of life will be held for friends and family at a later date.

