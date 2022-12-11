REIBEL, Raymond E.



Age 91, of Englewood, passed away peacefully on December 3, 2022. He was born on August 13, 1931, in Ohio. Raymond proudly served his country in the U.S. Army and fought in the Korean War. After retiring, he was employed at Rikes Department Store in Dayton Ohio. Raymond's passion was painting, he spent his retired years painting at home. Most importantly, Raymond enjoyed spending time with his family. Raymond is survived by his Granddaughters: Danielle Reibel, and Cherie Reibel, along with other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, beloved Wife: Nancy Reibel, Daughter: Gloria Baker, Son: Michael Reibel, Granddaughter: Danielle Reibel. The family will not be having any services for Raymond at this time. Inurnment will take place at the convenience of the family at Calvary Cemetery in Dayton, Ohio. Online condolences may be made to the family at



www.KindredFuneralHome.com