Reich, Barry P.



Barry Philip Reich of Yellow Springs, Ohio, died surrounded by his wife, all of his children, and many family and friends in Springfield, Ohio on Friday, November 3rd, 2023. Born to Malcolm and Dorothy Reich of Urbana, Ohio in 1945, Barry spent much of his childhood helping at their family business, The Boston Store, located in downtown Urbana. He was a proud Hillclimber as a graduate of Urbana High school, going on to study history and mathematics at Otterbein University, finally earning his law degree at Georgetown University. Barry Reich was an enigmatic man of constants. He spent a lifetime in Ohio, with his final 23 years located in the funky town of Yellow Springs, just 30 minutes away from where he grew up in Urbana. Yet, Barry was one of the better-traveled men around. His many excursions took him all over the United States and Europe, as well as Egypt and Brazil. He particularly loved Florence and traveled there as often as he could. Married three times, Barry often said, "third time's the charm." He was a devoted husband to the love of his life, Jennifer Butler of Urbana. While they started as high school prom dates, it wasn't until later in their lives that their timeless romance was able to finally blossom, and his happiest years were spent gardening, hosting parties, and traveling with Jen. Barry was proud to be a professional, and was a partner at the local law firm, Cole, Acton, Harmon, and Dunn for fifty-two years. He maintained an office in Yellow Springs and was known as a kind and supportive resource to his clients and their families. There might not be many lawyers out there who volunteered their services like Barry. Barry was also proud to be a man of letters, and he was an avid and wide-ranging reader. A great conversationalist, Barry's cultural tastes were current, despite his deep knowledge of classics. Like many in his family, he loved music, and, in addition to singing, he played the trombone and piano, marching in the high school band. He was often at concerts, museums, ball games, theater shows, and appreciated fine food. He is survived by his wife, Jen Reich, of Yellow Springs, his children; Stephanie Reich, and her two children, Dex and Theo, of Montpelier, VT; Sam Reich of Granville, OH; as well as his stepchildren; Todd Hahn of Yellow Springs, OH; Nathan Meier of Brooklyn, NY; Caleb Meier and his wife, Leslie (whose children, Alana and Aiden, knew him as Grandpa Barry) of New Canaan, CT; and Tenacity Free Meier of Nelson County, VA; as well as his brother and sister-in-law, Marty and Lynn Reich, of Urbana, OH; and Jeff Reich of Yellow Springs, OH. Services will be held at a later date. Arrangements in care of Jackson Lytle & Lewis Funeral Home, Yellow Springs.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Jackson Lytle Lewis Funeral Home

322 West Xenia Ave.

Yellow Springs, OH

45387

https://www.jacksonlytle.com