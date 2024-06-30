Reid, Lillie M.
Age 93, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on Friday, May 31, 2024. Graveside service will be held at 1:00 pm, Tuesday, July 2, 2024, at Dayton National Cemetery, 4400 W. Third Street, Dayton, Ohio 45428. Interment: Dayton National Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to THOMAS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 4520 Salem Ave.
Funeral Home Information
Thomas Funeral Home - Trotwood (Dayton)
4520 Salem Avenue
Dayton, OH
45416
https://www.thomasfunerals.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral