REID, Pauline

6 hours ago

Age 92, formerly of Dayton,

departed this life Sunday,

November 29, 2020. Mrs. Reid had relocated to Carmel, IN, seven years ago. She was a member of The Historic McKinley United Methodist Church, and a retiree of WPAFB and DESC. She was

preceded in death by her

husband John Reid, Sr. Left to cherish her memory are two sons John (Robin) Reid, Jr.,

Carmel, IN, and Michael L. Reid, Chicago, IL.; four grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, other family and friends. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The Historic McKinley U.M.C.,196 Hawthorn St., Dayton, OH 45402. Private graveside services will be held at Dayton National Cemetery.


Funeral Home Information

H. H. Roberts Mortuary, Inc.

38 S. Gettysburg Avenue

Dayton, OH

45417

https://www.hhroberts.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

