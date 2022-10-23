REIF, Josef



Age 78, of Centerville, passed away peacefully on Friday, October 14, 2022, at Hospice of Dayton. Josef was born April 4, 1944, in Sudetenland. He was the owner of the acclaimed restaurant l'Auberge from 1979 to 2012. As a Mobile 4 Star restaurant for most of its history, l'Auberge was the epitome of fine dining and style in Ohio and beyond. Josef is survived by his many loving and caring friends whom he considered his family. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday, October 25th, 2:00pm at Calvary Cemetery Chapel with interment to follow. In lieu of flowers, please remember Josef with a donation to the Food Bank of Dayton or Hospice of Dayton. Goodbye dear friend and thanks for the memories. Glickler Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

