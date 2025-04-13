Renaker, Marie E.



Age 91, of Dayton, Ohio passed away on Saturday, April 5, 2025. Marie was born to John and Bernice (Palm) Spires in Lancaster, Ohio. Marie was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Thomas Renaker; their son, Todd Renaker; her parents; brothers George and Herbert Spires; and sisters Carol Ramsey and Doris Thompson. She is survived by her daughter, Lu Ann Renaker; granddaughter, Amber (Mark Reed) Benson; great-granddaughters, Madison Benson and Annabell Benson; sister, Johanne Darst; her beloved cat, Peachy; and numerous nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends. Marie worked as an Avon Lady for over 30 years and also served as an inventory clerk with the RGIS Company. A lifelong member of Memorial United Church of Christ, Marie was an active participant for 70 years, alongside her late husband, Thomas. Together, they contributed to the church's KIND Program, which provided meals for children after school. She was also a dedicated Girl Scout leader, impacting many young lives through her guidance. Funeral services will be held at 11am on Monday, April 21, 2025, at the Tobias Funeral Home - Beavercreek Chapel, 3970 Dayton-Xenia Rd. with Pastor Mike Henry officiating. Interment will follow at Medway Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 10 am - 11 am. Memorial contributions may be made to Memorial United Church of Christ, 2338 E. 5th St., Dayton, Ohio 45403. Tobias Funeral Home, Beavercreek



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com