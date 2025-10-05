Renee Conrad

Conrad, Renee



Renee Elaine Conrad passed away peacefully at home October 3, 2025 from acute myelodyplastic leukemia. Born on January 22,1953 on the island of Cephalonia, Greece, she was taken to an orphanage in Patros, Greece after a devastating earthquake. At the age of 3.5 years she was adopted by Jane and Paul Carras and came to live in Dayton, Ohio. She spent her early years surrounded by a large, loving family including her Yaya and many aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. She graduated from Trotwood Madison High School in 1971 and summa cum laude at Wright State University in 1975, where she gave the commencement speech. After school she worked in the printing industry and it was during this time that she met and married her husband, Rick. After marrying they moved to New Orleans and then relocated to Wheaton, IL. This was a community that she loved. During her time in Wheaton they became members of Gary United Methodist Church. She gained many friends through Bible Study and various charity events. It was during Christmas Sharing that she was made aware of Fundaninos Orphanage in Guatemala. From there they adopted her daughter Mirna. Her greatest achievement and fondest memories were those years raising and nurturing Mirna. She was loved by many close friends, family and her many dogs. Her husband Rick and daughter Mirna Elizabeth Jane Conrad survive her. In lieu of flowers, donation gifts may be made to Fundaninos Orphanage or Gary United Methodist Church. A celebration of life will be held at Gary United Methodist Church of Wheaton, IL, on November 1, 2025 at 11:00 AM.



