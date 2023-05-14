Renga, Elaine Dorothy



Elaine D. Renga, 90 years old, a native New Yorker and resident at Tapestry Senior Living, Springboro, Ohio, died on May 11th. Elaine is survived by her children, Elise (Steve Meadows) and Greg (Allison), daughter-in-law Donna and grandchildren Josh (Alex), Andy (Lauren), Joseph (Allie), Melissa (John), Gina (Jeff), Leah (Jon), two great grandsons Leo and Ari, and many other family members. She is preceded in death by her husband Joseph Renga, her son Kenneth Renga and her sister Frances Garofalo. Elaine's parents, Ercole and Julia (DeLuca) Leonetti, were born in Serra Pedace, Province of Cosenza, Calabria, Italy. The Leonetti and DeLuca families were next door neighbors. Elaine was born in Manhattan, New York, on July 22, 1932, she grew up and raised her family on Long Island and was a hairdresser for 60 years before retiring to Miamisburg, Ohio. Elaine - Nanie to (her pride and joy) - grandkids and great grandsons - was a very outgoing, friendly and feisty Italian! She loved to help others and was very generous to her friends and family. She is known for telling jokes as she loved to see folks laugh. Elaine was a member of the John Pirelli Sons of Italy club, she was very active and enjoyed: line dancing, mahjong, gardening, bowling, bocce, knitting, lunching with her friends. Services are entrusted to GEBHART-SCHMIDT-PARRAMORE Funeral Home, Miamisburg. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.gebhartschmidtparramore.com

