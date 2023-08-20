Renner, Barbara



Barbara Ann Renner, age 81, peacefully passed away on August 14, 2023. She was born on September 29, 1941, in Dayton, Ohio, to the late Vernon "Bud" and Esther Burrous. Barbara graduated from Wilbur Wright High School in 1960. She then married her husband, Al Renner, in 1962. Barbara lived in West Milton, Ohio, for forty-seven years, where she enjoyed several acres in the country where she designed a beautiful landscape that Martha Stewart would be proud of. She nurtured many animals over the years, cared for her horses, and worked tirelessly to decorate her house and yard expertly. Barb and Al, their cousins and friends, had many adventures camping all over the country. She loved antiquing, hiking, riding horses, bird watching, and visiting all the great national parks. Barb's love of gardening yielded many wonderful floral creations. Barb worked at the Posie Patch as a floral arranger, where she shared her creativity and passion for nature and made lifelong friends. Later, she dedicated over 30 years as a veterinary assistant at Northmont Animal Clinic, where Barb's crockpot creations were all the rage.



She is survived by her loving husband, Al Renner; devoted son, Allen (Mary) Renner; cherished daughter, Christine Renner; adored granddaughters, Lauren and Anna Renner; caring sister, Valerie Hagemeyer; and numerous nieces and nephews. Barbara leaves behind a legacy of love, warmth, and kindness. She instilled a love of nature and hard work in Lauren and Anna, who will miss her dearly. Barb cherished her relationships with her many close friends throughout her lifetime. Her parents, Bud and Esther, and her sister, Paulette Roche, preceded her in death. Arrangements entrusted to Schoedinger Dublin. No memorial is currently planned.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Schoedinger Funeral and Cremation Service - Dublin

5980 Perimeter Dr.

Dublin, OH

43017

https://www.schoedinger.com