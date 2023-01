RENNER,



Edwin Matthews



Age 73, of Centerville, passed away at Hospice on December 27, 2022. He was a graduate of Centerville High School and an Army Veteran. Ed was a devoted son, brother, uncle and friend and an avid guitar player. Funeral and burial services will be held at 1pm on Tuesday, January 3, 2022, at Woodland Cemetery, 118 Woodland Ave., Dayton. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice of Dayton.