Reno, Linda

Reno (Speakman), Linda "Diann"



Linda Diann Reno, 76, of Springfield, passed away February 14, 2025, in Trinity Community at Fairborn. She was born August 7, 1948, in Springfield, the daughter of Hartford Junior and Juanita Jane Speakman. Diann attended the Fellowship Christian Church. She enjoyed bowling and line dancing and had been a foster parent. She retired from Clark County Job and Family Services. Survivors include two sons; Martin (Kathy) Compton and Michael Compton, a grandson; Samuel Compton, two brothers; Michael (Lois) Speakman and Marc (Ellen) Southard, several nieces and nephews and special friends; Karen (Marvin) Riley and Sherry (Denny) Benston. She was preceded in death by her former husband; Earl Reno, two sisters; Susan (Pernell) Allen and Marcia (Garland) Ward and her parents. Funeral services will be held at 1:30 PM Tuesday, February 25, 2025, in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Rick Clos officiating. Visitation will be held for one hour prior to the services. Entombment will follow in Rose Hill Mausoleum. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com