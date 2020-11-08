RENSING, Andrea



Andrea "Andy" Marie (Kristof) Rensing, age 62, of Fairfield, was officially given her angel wings on Tuesday, November 3, 2020. Her final days and



moments were spent supporting her family, organizing her charitable activities and assisting her fellow co-workers.



Andrea was born September 23, 1958, in Cincinnati, OH, to Joachim and Carol (Jody)



Kristof.



Andrea's life would seem too short to many, but those who were touched by her understood that the quality of existence far exceeds the quantity of time in which one lives. Her giant smile, huge laugh and dancing spirit brought so much joy to her family and friends. She was a force that let us know you can achieve anything you set your mind to do.



She gave us all such courage and hope and reminded us of the preciousness of life. She loved to entertain and spend time with her grandkids. She was always ready to participate in the next 5K, half marathon or even triathlon, especially when the proceeds went to an amazing charity. She attended Mercy McAuley High School in Cincinnati, OH. She was an indispensable charter member of the Paragon Optimist Club, as well as an active participant at Trinity Lutheran Church.



Andrea is survived by her loving husband, Ken; children, Brian (Tara), Jessica, Nichole (Kyle) & Michelle (Brian); grandkids, Chloe, Phoenix, Riley, Hailey, Landen & Claire; sister, Rebecca; brothers, David, Dale, Douglas, Dennis, Donovan & Darryl.



Even in death Andrea has been able to touch and evolve 75-100 people life's through tissue and bone donation. She will rest in peace knowing she's aiding ailing mothers to hold their babies.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Greater Cincinnati Chapter (https://www.cff.org/ Cincinnati/) or Down Syndrome Association of Greater



Cincinnati (https://www.dsagc.com).



Please join us in celebrating Andrea's life during the visitation on Monday, November 9, 2020, from 5-7PM at Avance Funeral Home and Crematory, 4976 Winton Rd. Fairfield, 45014.



The family asks everyone to respect the current mandates and please refrain from hugs, please wear masks and social



distance.



Again because of the circumstances there will be a private service Tuesday, November 10, 2020, at 10AM, but all can join us in the live broadcast. Please visit the website for a link to the funeral service.



Condolences may be offered at www.avancefuneralhome.com

