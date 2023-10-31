Rentschler, Patricia J. "Patty"



Patricia J. "Patty" Rentschler age 79 passed away Saturday October 28, 2023. She was born June 28, 1944 at Vanderbilt Hospital in Nashville, TN to the late James O. and Phyllis M. (nee Donnelley) Shollenbarger. Patty was a 1962 graduate of Hamilton Taft High School. On May 21, 1965 Patty married Bill Rentschler and they were happily married for 58 years. They enjoyed being together and were seldom apart. Patty leaves her loving husband Bill; two children Jim (Melody) Spence of Fairfield Township, Trisha (Doug) Fox of Bellaire, MI; five grandchildren Kelli Fisher, Ryan (Hunter) Putz, Megan Spence, Beth Taylor, Jamie Taylor; great granddaughter Mia; two brothers Dr. David (Sherry) Shollenbarger of Carmel, CA and her twin Michael (Carol) Shollenbarger of Fairfield Township; niece Maria Shollenbarger of Florence, Italy; nephews David (Sarah) Shollenbarger of Fairfax, CA, Patrick (Ellen) Shollenbarger, of Liberty Township, Andrew (Andrea) Shollenbarger of West Chester; great niece Emma Shollenbarger; great nephew Mason Shollenbarger; brother in law Fred (Lynne) Rentschler of Middletown; sister in law Laurie Rentschler of Indiana and all of their cousins and family. Patty was cremated and will be entombed in Greenwood Mausoleum. Donations will be accepted to Animal Friends Humane Society 1820 Princeton Rd Hamilton, OH 45011 or to a charity of one's choice. According to Patty's wishes there will be no service. A private family celebration of her life will be held at a later date. The family would like to thank Dr. Mettu and staff at OHC, Dr. Islam and special nurse Linda, the Hospice Care Team, Tiffany Brunck and Weigel Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left at www.weigelfuneralhome.com.



