RENTSCHLER,



Stephen Parrish



March 26, 1955 - Jan. 24, 2023



Lost far too soon, Stephen Parrish Rentschler "Coach" passed away unexpectedly on January 24, 2023, following complications from emergency heart surgery at the age of 67.



Beloved husband of Carol Holland Rentschler of nearly 38 years, loving father of Alison Rentschler Pavlicek (Ryan) and Emily Elizabeth Rentschler. He is the eldest child of Mildred (Milly) and Peter Robert Rentschler, and has three siblings, Peter Robert Rentschler, Jr. (Elizabeth), David Nulton Rentschler, and Kate Rentschler Ausbrook (Keith). He is also survived by brothers-in-law, Mark Steven Holland (Sherri) and Bryan W. Holland (Julie) and twelve nieces and nephews.



Born in Hamilton, Ohio, Steve lived his adult life in Cincinnati. He spent time throughout every year on Walloon Lake, Michigan. He attended La Lumiere School in La Porte, Indiana, graduating in 1973 and earned a B.A. from Hillsdale College in 1978. He will be remembered as a friend to all up until his last day – full of enthusiasm for life, devoted to helping others, and brought laughter to every room.



Steve started his professional career at Hamilton Allied Corporation, where he was fourth generation of the Rentschler family. He also coached football at his alma mater, Hillsdale College, earning him the lifelong moniker "Coach." In 1986, Steve joined Holland Advertising where his favorite client was Sterling Cut Glass. In 1997, Steve began his 25+ year career with Sterling Cut Glass, where he became Vice President of Sales. In this role, he was a leader in the Golf and Sports Merchandising Industry.



Throughout his life, Steve was a passionate, loving advocate and supporter of both La Lumiere and Hillsdale; developing truly special life-long friendships with fellow students, administrators, coaches, and staff. He served on the Hillsdale College Alumni Board.



Steve's passion for sports was legendary. He was a lifelong Cincinnati Bengals fan. Who Dey! Steve was also a diehard Reds fan. He shared this love and tradition with his wife, daughters and friends.



While he enjoyed his work life, his schools and his hometown teams, Steve was first and foremost a family man. He met Carol, the love of his life in 1984, and they were married for nearly 38 years. "Coach's girls" – Carol, Alison and Emily – were everything to him and he was so proud of them.



As a family man and a Catholic, Steve lived life for others – for his family, friends and loved ones. Steve was a great man and while he will be sorely missed by all who loved him, we are all so blessed and grateful that he shared his life and love with everyone.



Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, February 2, 2023, at 10 am at St. Francis Xavier Church, 611 Sycamore Street, Cincinnati, 45202. No visitation.



In lieu of flowers, please consider donations in memory of Steve to Hillsdale College (Athletic Department: John Tobin Fund), 33 E. College St., Hillsdale, Michigan 49242, and the Walloon Lake Association (www.walloon.org).



