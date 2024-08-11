Ret, Colonel Charles Allport USAF

Allport, USAF ret, Colonel Charles William



Charles William "Chuck" Allport, age 84, passed away July 22, 2024, in Beavercreek, Ohio. He was born on March 23, 1940, in Middleport, New York, son of Clyde and Ruth Allport. He was an influential presence both personally and professionally, known for his hard work, intelligence, generosity, and determination. He was a lifelong Christian and lived out his faith by helping others; he was particularly dedicated to his family. Chuck graduated from the Air Force Academy in 1962 with a degree in Engineering. He retired as a Colonel in 1985. After his military service, Chuck worked as the Director of Engineering at Cedarville University, successfully launching their engineering program. Outside his professional life, Chuck was a highly skilled woodworker who loved designing and building furniture and specialty crafts. His creativity was not limited to woodwork; he famously converted an old Cadillac hearse into an RV, which became a beloved family travel home. Chuck was happiest when his large family gathered in his home, or when he could bless someone with one of the unique creations from his workshop. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Sandra; his children, Pamela (David) Hutton, Debra (Robert) Booze, Carolyn (Brad) Riddle, Julie (Carey) Collins, and Brian (Alison) Allport; 12 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; and sisters, Sue (Gary) Lamont and Ann (Gary) Bass. Chuck will be celebrated at Newcomer of Beavercreek on August 15, 2024, with the viewing at 10:00 and the funeral at 11:00 when family and friends will gather to honor his remarkable life. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Cedarville University. To give online, select "other designation" and type in God Provides Scholarship and in honor of Chuck Allport. OR donations can be made to Family Promise Homeless Shelter of Greene County. Please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com to leave a special message for the family.



