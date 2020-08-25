RETHERFORD, Oma Oma Retherford, age 92, of Hamilton, passed away on Saturday, August 22, 2020. She was born on March 5, 1928, in Hamilton, the daughter of the late David and Nannie (nee Allen) Smith. She is survived by her loving husband Damon Retherford of over 74 years; three children, Gloria (Jack) Wahl, Kathy (Bobby) Baker, and Ronald (Evelyn) Retherford; ten grandchildren and many many great-grandchildren and great- great-granchildren; two sisters, Bonnie (the late Bud) Carey, and Pearl Huff. She also leaves behind many nieces, nephews, other family and close friends. She was preceded in death by one son, Timothy Retherford; two daughters, Nannie Day and Judith Retherford; one brother, Paul Smith; three sisters, Catherine Gregory, Georgia Marcum, and Eva Marcum. Visitation will be on Wednesday, August 26, 2020, at THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME, 3080 Homeward Way, at Rt. Fairfield, from 11:00AM until the time of the funeral at 12:00PM with Pastor Fred Baker officiating. Burial to follow in Millville Cemetery. Online condolences can made at www.websterfuneralhomes.com

