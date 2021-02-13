RETTER, James Michael



Age 57, of Vandalia, passed away unexpectedly on January 29, 2021. He is preceded in death by his mother, Lois Ann Retter, and brother, Daniel Patrick. He is survived by his father, John Retter; a son, Aaron Michael of Denver, CO; former wife,



Annette Retter; sisters, Jeannine, Nancy Lyons (Jeffrey), and Mary Retter; nephews, Ryan Burger (Michelle), Nicholas



Burger (Dawn); nieces, Emily Gomez (Justin), Kathryn Burger, Rebecca Crosby (Winston); 3 great-nieces and 1 great-nephew. Jim graduated from Sinclair College and worked in the Mental Health Technology field. He was a huge sports fan and loved the Bengals and Buckeyes. Jim loved going to concerts. He



enjoyed cooking, family get togethers and was very proud of his son, Aaron. Jim was very loyal to his family and his easy



going, jovial spirit will be greatly missed. The family will



receive friends Monday, February 15th, from 11am-12 noon at The Westbrock Funeral Home, 5980 Bigger Road, for a socially distanced walk-through visitation. There will be a funeral service starting at 12:00 pm at the funeral home. A private burial will follow. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Shriners Hospitals for Children at



https://shrinershospitalsforchildren.org