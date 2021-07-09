REUBINALL, Ruth



Ruth Reubinall, 93, of Springfield, went to be with the Lord on Monday, July 5th, 2021, at Heartland of Dublin. She was born May 29, 1928, in Johnson County, KY. The daughter of Haskel and Nancy (Caudill) McKenzie. Ruth loved to sew, cook, read and enjoyed gardening. Ruth was a special hostess each year with the family Christmas gathering. She was a member at Freewill Baptist Church, Springfield. She is survived by her daughter Shirley Place; two grandchildren: Kim Place-Griffith (Jacob) and Melissa Place; great-grandchildren: Vieienne Place and Corbin & Keaton Griffith and several nieces and nephews. Ruth is preceded in death by her parents; her husband Richard Reubinall; daughter, Brenda Lee Smith; son-in-law, Michael Place; her siblings: Inis Justice, Neva Fitch, Manis McKenzie, Carl McKenzie, Kelly McKenzie and Donald McKenzie. A celebration of life will be Saturday, July 10, 2021, at 12 noon at Littleton & Rue Funeral Home, Springfield. The family will receive friends one hour before the service from 11-12. Burial will be in Newcomer Cemetery. Online expression of sympathy may be made at www.littletonandrue.com



