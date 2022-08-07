dayton-daily-news logo
REVERE, Joyce

REVERE, Joyce Calhoun

Age 81, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, August 3, 2022. Funeral service 11 am, Thursday, August 11, at Phillips Temple C.M.E. Church, 3620 Shiloh Springs Rd. Visitation 9-11 am. Family will receive friends 10-11 am. Interment Dayton National Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc.

