Revona Burke

Burke, Revona



Age 89 of Hamilton, went home to be with Jesus at her residence, surrounded by her family, on Friday, March 6, 2026. She was born in Hazard, Kentucky on November 30, 1936 the daughter of Curtis and Alifair (Eldridge) Hamblin. Revona was employed as a nurse's assistant for various nursing homes in Butler County for thirty-five years, retiring in 1995. On April 25, 1953, in Hamilton she married Jack Burke and he preceded her in death in 2006. Revona is survived by four children, Ronald (Brenda) Burke, Jackie (Daryle) Forman, Douglas (Marti) Burke, and Tuesday (Kevin) Raley; five siblings, Jr. (Jeannie) Hamblin, Melvin Hamblin, Donnie (Carolyn) Hamblin, Rose Watts, and Della Mae (Kennard) Morris; special sister-in-law, Betty Burke; eleven grandchildren; ten great grandchildren; seven great-great grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; two sons, Danny and Donald Burke; grandson, Danny Burke Jr.; and six siblings. Funeral service will be held at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 330 Pershing Ave., Hamilton, Ohio, on Thursday, March 12, 2026 at 12:00 PM with Pastor Rodney Griffin officiating. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Burial Park. Visitation will be held on Thursday from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM at the funeral home. Jackie would like extend a special recognition to my daughter, Misty and my granddaughters, Alivia and Kerrie Miller.



