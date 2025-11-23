Fisher, Rex Milton



Rex Milton Fisher, age 80, of Centerville, Ohio passed away on Monday April 21, 2025. He is preceded in death by his parents, Rex S. Fisher and Jean (Eyer) Fisher, sister Shirley and brother Don. He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Elaine, children Kim Bargdill, Rex Fisher, Jr., Adrienne Haynes (Nate), and Kelley Fields (RJ), grandchildren Nate Fisher, Elizabeth Bargdill, Austin and Madelyn Fields, and Olivia and Hannah Haynes, sister Charlene Kaiser (Charles) and many nieces and nephews.



Rex graduated from Kiser high School and the University of Cincinnati. He was proud to be an Eagle scout. In his younger years, he enjoyed riding his bike and playing basketball at Phillips Aquatic Club. He was an avid handball player and then switched to racquetball where he developed a passion for the game as a player, referee and then a coach to his children. He was a Level 3 Certified Referee and was invited to referee at several Olympic Festivals held throughout the country.



Rex was a Mechanical Engineer and held positions at Delco Moraine, Price Brothers, Supermet, and Dayton Walther. He then operated Congress Park Athletic Club for several years. From there he started his own delivery service, Masters Delivery Service.



As a young man he was a member of the Dayton Boys Choir and performed at Red Rocks Amphitheater, West Point and Annapolis along with many local performances. Rex enjoyed traveling to see the natural beauty of the earth. He was passionate about Italian food, making it as well as eating it.



Rex donated his body to the University of Cincinnati College of Medicine. A Celebration of Life will be held on 11/28/25 at Christ United Methodist Church, 3440 Shroyer Rd, Kettering, OH 45429 with a visitation from 12:00-1:00 PM, service at 1:00.



