Elizabeth S. Reyes age 70 passed away Wednesday April 19, 2023. She was born December 20, 1952 in Philippines to the late Federico V. and Pilar Serrano Reyes. Elizabeth is survived by seven siblings Eduardo Reyes, Ellen R. McGee, Galen Mart Reyes, Emilie Cristina Reyes, Eleia Joyce Reyes, Federico "Juni" Reyes, Federico "Ricky" Reyes and was also survived by many nieces, nephews and other family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents and a sister Consuelo Reyes Santos. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 9:00am Saturday April 22, 2023 at St Peter in Chains Church 382 Liberty Ave Hamilton, Ohio 45013 with Father Rick Walling officiating. Burial to follow in Greenwood Cemetery. Online condolences may be left at www.weigelfuneralhome.com.

