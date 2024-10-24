Reynolds, Andrew Edwin



Reynolds, Andrew Edwin "Andy", 50 of Springfield, passed away on Monday, October 21, 2024 at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. He was born in Dayton, Ohio on May 6, 1974 the son of Willard "Ed" Reynolds and Doris (Lee) Shackleton. Andy was a 1992 graduate of Tecumseh High School and a 1995 graduate of the Clark State Police Academy. He was employed as a Deputy Sheriff with the Clark County Sheriff's Office for the past 28 years and served in the Rank as Major for the past eight years. Andy earned numerous awards during his career, including the Sheriff's Award, Meritorious Award, Homicide Apprehension Award and the Exceptional Service Award. He was recently baptized Catholic while ill in the hospital on October 3, 2024. Survivors include his father, Ed Reynolds; mother, Doris (Dan) Shackleton; wife, Marcie Suzanne (Moorman) Reynolds; six children, Wade, Ben, Layne, Emilie, Nolan and Layla; bonus daughter, Johnny Gail; two brothers, Matt (Leslie) Reynolds and Frankie (Rhonda) Reynolds; the mother of his three boys, Karmella McKinney; in-laws, Timothy (Margaret) Moorman; two sisters-in-law, Maria (Tyler) Weiss and Megan (Daniel) Casey; many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, family and friends. The family would like to thank the doctors, nurses and staff at UC Medical Center MICU for their support, compassion and exceptional care during the past month. Visitation will be held from 4:00-7:00 p.m. Thursday in CONROY FUNERAL HOME. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday in St. Bernard Church. Burial will be in St. Bernard Cemetery.



