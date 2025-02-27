Reynolds-Dewitt, Latrice

Reynolds-Dewitt, Latrice Lynette

Latrice Reynolds-Dewitt, age 56, of Dayton, OH, departed this life Wednesday, February 12, 2025. Funeral service 11 am Saturday, March 1, 2025 at House of Wheat Funeral Home, 2107 N. Gettysburg Ave., Dayton, OH. Visitation 9 am- 11 am. Family will receive friends 10 am- 11 am. Interment West Memory Gardens.

Funeral Home Information

House Of Wheat Funeral Home Inc

2107 N Gettysburg Ave

Dayton, OH

45406

https://www.houseofwheat.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

