Rhinehelder, John Edward



John Edward Rhinehelder passed away at 86 years old on August 13, 2023, in Miamisburg, Ohio. John's family will forever remember him as a gentle, kind, and caring man with a big heart.



If you asked John what his biggest accomplishment in life was, he would quickly say his family, but what many don't know was his love of stamps and an over 45-year obsession of collecting. He also loved to write historical poetry highlighting the lives of the heroes who ensured that our liberties and freedoms prevailed. He authored, "Why We Are Still Standing," a book about brave and selfless patriots who played important roles in our nation's history.



He was a gregarious and outgoing guy and a great storyteller. Because of his storytelling talents, he thrived as a sought-after tour guide and escort for many military reunions for WWII, Korean, and Vietnam vets. His volunteer work included serving on the board of the Dayton Philatelic Society, and a Dayton Ambassador for the Dayton Convention and Visitors Bureau for 13 years.



A huge honor, John was selected to go to Washington DC by the Honor Flight for his honorable service to our country.



Born on September 29, 1936, in Danville, Pennsylvania, the son of Clyde and Daisy Rhinehelder. He served his country in the United States Air Force (USAF) for over two decades. After a career in the USAF John worked for the United States postal service for over 20 years.



John is survived by his loving wife, Inge; Son, John E. (Teresa) Rhinehelder Jr.; Daughter, Kim Lee (Charles) Rhinehelder; Grandson, Zachary; Granddaughter, Amy (Todd); Great-Grandson, Kent; Great-Granddaughter, Amelia; Brother, Fred Rhinehelder; and by numerous family and friends.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com