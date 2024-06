Rhyan, William E "Bill"



Bill passed away peacefully on June 13th 2024. He was born on Jan 26th 1962 to his parents William and Carroll Rhyan. Bill is survived by his loving wife Sandra Rhyan, his two kids Michael Rhyan and Lisa Rhyan, his brother Aaron Rhyan and sister Sonya Cross and his best friend Michael Yates. Service to be held at a later date.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com