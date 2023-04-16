Ribic, Pamela

Ribic (Harlan), Pamela Jean



Pamela Jean (Harlan) Ribic-75, died peacefully Tuesday, March 7th, 2023 surrounded by her family.



Pam was a loving mother of her children that survive her: Slate Ribic (Katie Tansky) and Sasha Ribic (Nate Farley). Although undoubtedly her favorite role was as "Monya" to grandchildren, Parker and Henry Ribic.



Pam is survived by siblings Hallie Krieg (Scott) and Kirk Harlan (Gale); her two nieces Quinn Dowling (Jimmy) and Carly Ferguson (Mike); and five great nieces and nephews: James, Lainey, and Gracie Dowling and Rhett and Colton Ferguson.



Throughout her life, Pam left an impression on all she encountered. Her thoughtfulness and creativity touched everyone that she knew. Friends will forever remember her handmade May Day cards and yearly calendars, as well as her famous cranberry relish and Christmas candy that she hand delivered each year. She was known for her love of gardening, hosting infamous parties, and her gift of organization. Pam loved to travel with her family, especially trips that led to shelling on the beach.



Pam spent over 25 years working at Carillon Historical Park where her passion related to Dayton history and preservation was clear. As Office Manager and Executive Assistant to Dayton History's CEO, Pam was a constant source of encouragement for the employees and the go-to person about how all things worked at the park. If it was all about the details, Pam was at the center of it, including the beginning years of Carillon Park's fundraising event Ringing in the Holidays, the opening of Culp's Café, Annual Membership Meetings, and the dedication events of new museum additions. Her eye for taste and style made her a natural for designing and staging the popular museum store. Enthusiastic about flowers and frustrated by clutter, Pam was the chief of fresh cut office blossoms and "National Cleanup Days."



After Pam retired, she relocated to Worthington, Ohio where she enjoyed spending time with her family and making new friends. She could often be found walking up town to the library and local stores, reading mystery novels, and volunteering at the Worthington Historical Society.



A celebration in Pam's honor will be held Saturday, May 6th at 2pm at Carillon Historical Park, 1000 Carillon Blvd., Dayton, OH.



Given Pam's dedication and enthusiasm for all things Dayton history, her family asks that if you are so moved, you make a donation to the Dayton History Fund in her memory.

