RICE, Nancy Marlene



Age 87, formerly of Brookville, went to be with the Lord on Monday, February 21, 2022,



following an extended illness. Nancy is preceded in death by her parents, and a sister



Marilyn Thrush. She is survived by her loving husband of 54 years, William "Bill" Rice, Jr.; children, Peggy (Terry) Carroll, Michael (Dawn) Rice; "adopted" son, Larry (Jan) Arnett; 4 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; sister, Becky (Denny) Rice, and numerous other



relatives and friends. Funeral services will be held on Monday, February 28, 2022, 12pm (noon) at the Brookville Full Gospel Church, 235 S. Wolfcreek St., Brookville, OH. A visitation will be held on Monday the 28th, at the church, from 10am – 12pm leading into the services. In lieu of flowers, please



consider donating to the Brookville Full Gospel Church.



Condolences can be made online by going to



www.gilbert-fellers.com. Arrangement hosted and made in care by Gilbert-Fellers Funeral Home, 950 Albert Rd., Brookville, OH.

