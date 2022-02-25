Hamburger icon
RICE, Nancy

RICE, Nancy Marlene

Age 87, formerly of Brookville, went to be with the Lord on Monday, February 21, 2022,

following an extended illness. Nancy is preceded in death by her parents, and a sister

Marilyn Thrush. She is survived by her loving husband of 54 years, William "Bill" Rice, Jr.; children, Peggy (Terry) Carroll, Michael (Dawn) Rice; "adopted" son, Larry (Jan) Arnett; 4 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; sister, Becky (Denny) Rice, and numerous other

relatives and friends. Funeral services will be held on Monday, February 28, 2022, 12pm (noon) at the Brookville Full Gospel Church, 235 S. Wolfcreek St., Brookville, OH. A visitation will be held on Monday the 28th, at the church, from 10am – 12pm leading into the services. In lieu of flowers, please

consider donating to the Brookville Full Gospel Church.

Condolences can be made online by going to

www.gilbert-fellers.com. Arrangement hosted and made in care by Gilbert-Fellers Funeral Home, 950 Albert Rd., Brookville, OH.

Funeral Home Information

Gilbert-Fellers Funeral Home

950 Albert Road

Brookville, OH

45309

https://www.gilbert-fellers.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

