RICE, WANDA

91, of South Charleston, passed away January 18, 2021, in Brookdale Senior Living. She was born in South Charleston, Ohio, on September 29, 1929. Wanda was a member of the South Charleston United Methodist Church and Eastern Star. Wanda worked at WPAFB from 1947 to 1951 as a file clerk and retired from the Village of South Charleston as village clerk from 1969 to 1988. Wanda was preceded in death by her husband, Harold W. Rice whom she married January 28, 1949, and sister, Roma Nash. She is survived by her sons, Dale (Betsy) Rice and Ron (Chris) Rice; grandchildren, Clint (Dear) Rice, Lindy (Brad) Dulle, Melissa (Josh) Gonglik and Jason (Christine) Rice; great-grandchildren, Tara, Anna, Clint Jr., Sidney, Jacob, Hailey and Rilynn; many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews and many friends. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Entombment will follow in Rose Hill Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Brookdale Buck Creek Senior Living, 3270 Middle Urbana Rd, Springfield, Ohio 45502. Expressions of sympathy may be made at



