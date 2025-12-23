BALTES, Richard C. "Dick"



Age 96, of Tipp City, passed away Sunday, December 21, 2025. He was a Korean War Navy veteran. He was one of eight children born to Helen and Leonard Baltes, he provided a strong work ethic adopted by his six sons by tirelessly working as a lineman with local municipal electrical power companies. Richard is preceded in death by his first love and wife, Alice A. Baltes (nee, Haywood) with whom he had his sons, and his second wife, Ruth Baltes (nee, Gray); a son, Richard Baltes (Lisa) and beloved daughter-in-law, Debbie Baltes (nee, Miller). He is survived by his loving and caring sons, Michael (Kathleen), Douglas (Shirley), Anthony, Jeffrey (Lisa), Thomas (Hillary), and many grandchildren and great grandchildren. The family will be receiving friends from 11:00 am to 12:00 pm, Friday, December 26, at Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home, 139 S. Dixie Drive, Vandalia. The funeral service will begin at 12:00 pm with interment to follow at Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions should be made in memory of Dick to the Alzheimer's Association.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com