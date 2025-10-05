Richard Carlile

Carlile, Richard "Rick"



Age 84, of Oakwood, OH, passed away peacefully at Ohio's Hospice of Dayton on Tuesday, September 23, 2025, his 53rd wedding anniversary, after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. Born April 3, 1941, in West Hollywood, CA, to the late Richard L. and Gertrude M. Carlile, Rick grew up in Tipp City before graduating cum laude from Ohio University. He served as a First Lieutenant in the U.S. Army Artillery in Korea and later earned his J.D. from the University of Michigan Law School. Rick enjoyed a distinguished legal career with Smith & Schnacke and Thompson Hine LLP, serving as President of Smith & Schnacke, Partner-in-Charge of the Dayton office, and a member of the Executive Committee. He was also a passionate Civil War collector whose expertise was recognized nationally, with his collection featured in Military Images magazine, Time-Life, National Geographic, and Ken Burns' PBS documentary The Civil War. He is survived by his wife, Marlene; sons, Jay (Christina) and Dr. Kevin (Tessa); grandchildren, Frank, Emma, Cameron, and Olivia; sisters, Kaye and Carole; and nieces, Jennifer and Emily. He was preceded in death by his parents. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, October 17th, at 10:00 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Dayton with a memorial reception immediately following (11:15am) at the Parish Life Center across the street from the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Lustgarten Foundation for pancreatic cancer research or Ohio's Hospice | Dayton. For full remembrances please visit www.Routsong.com.



