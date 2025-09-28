Richard Clark

CLARK, Richard D



CLARK, Richard Donald age 90, of Butler Township, passed away Monday September 22, 2025. He was born in Dayton to the late Robert H. and Ruth E. Clark. Richard served his country proudly in the US Army. He retired from the United States Postal Service after 34 years. Richard is survived by his loving wife of 65 1/2 years, Nancy; his daughters Diane (Joseph) Long, Sandra (John) Uhrig, and Karen Clark; son Roger Clark; 5 grandchildren Ashley (Bryon), Jonathan, Cody, Joshua (Emily), Brandon (Kate); 8 great grandchildren and nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents; his sister Evelyn Stapleton and his brother Robert Clark. A Memorial Service will be held at 1PM Monday September 29, 2025 at Baker Hazel & Snider Funeral Home 5555 Philadelphia Dr. Dayton OH 45415. Immediately following burial will be held at Dayton Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Ohio's Hospice in Richard's memory. Online memories and condolences may be left for the family at www.bakerhazelsnider.com



