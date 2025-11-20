Richard DeSando

DeSando, Richard J.



Richard J. DeSando passed away at the age of 93 on November 18, 2025. He was predeceased by his brothers, Vito, Dominic, Leo, and sister, Susan; also by his beloved wife of 60 years, Ruth Ann. He leaves behind his only son, Richard Nicholas, granddaughter, Rachel, brother, John, and many nieces and nephews. Richard J. DeSando was born on April 18th, 1932 in Haverhill, MA. He was the son of James and Rose DeSando. He received his chemical engineering degree from the University of Cincinnati. He was employed as a senior research chemist and manager with Monsanto Mound Laboratory and EG&G Miamisburg, Ohio until his retirement. He published a number of classified DOE technical documents while at Mound. He taught chemistry part-time and the University of Dayton and Sinclair Community College. He enjoyed playing golf (not his scores), playing cards, gardening, traveling, cooking, eating delicious foods, reading, and spending time with family and friends. He was an enthusiastic fan of Boston sports: Red Sox, Patriots, and Celtics. Richard J. DeSando will be very much missed by his family and friends. Private services are in care of Newcomer Centerville Chapel, with burial at Miami Valley Memory Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, TN. Please visit www.newcomerdayton.com to leave the family an online condolence.



