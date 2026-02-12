Richard Eckhardt Sr.

Eckhardt, Sr., Richard Thomas "Rich"



Born July 1, 1945, age 80, of Beavercreek, Ohio, passed away peacefully on February 6, 2026. Richard-known affectionately as Rich to family and friends-lived a life defined by service, dedication, and quiet strength. In 1965, he was drafted into the United States Army, where he honorably served his country during a time of great national change. His military service shaped his unwavering discipline, sense of responsibility, and deep patriotism. Following his service in the Army, Rich continued to show his commitment to the nation with a 38-year career with the United States Air Force retiring as a SES3 with the Senior Executive Service. The Air Force moved him all over the world ultimately landing him in Beavercreek, OH where he lived for 40+ years when his illness took him to Grove City, OH. His long and respected career was marked by integrity, reliability, and steadfast devotion to duty. His professionalism and steady presence earned the admiration of colleagues throughout his many years of service, both professionally and personally including serving on the Beavercreek City School Board, St. Helen Parish Church Council, Kingswood Forrest HOA President and so much more. Outside of work, Rich found joy in the simple pleasures of life. He had a lifelong love of baseball, and he was a dedicated fan of the Chicago White Sox, the Bears, as well as the DePaul Blue Demons, his Alma Mater. He also enjoyed jazz music, traveling, dining out, and Broadway shows, which brought him laughter, comfort, and memorable moments throughout his life. Known for his quirky sense of humor and humble spirit, Rich deeply valued family, faith, and a life lived with purpose. He believed in commitment, hard work, and doing what was right-values he lived every day and passed on to those who knew and loved him. Rich was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas and Vita Eckhardt. He is survived by his loving wife, Maryann, with whom he shared 60 wonderful years of marriage. He is also survived by his two children, Richard (Dawn) Eckhardt Jr. and Kimberly (Thomas) Kretz, loving siblings, and countless family members who will forever cherish his guidance, love, and example. Rich's legacy continues through his nine grandchildren Joel (Karina), Alia (Giovan), Eric (Kylie), Anna (Jordan), Richard III (Lovie), Connor (Christine), Erin, Maggie, and Ryan, and three great-grandchildren, Roy, Vida, and Lorelei. All of whom brought immense joy to his life and will carry forward the lessons and values he instilled. There will be a viewing for Rich on Monday, February 16, 2026, from 4:00pm to 8:00pm at Tobias Funeral Home in Beavercreek. A funeral mass will be held the next morning at 11:00am at St. Helen Parish, immediately followed by a luncheon. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to The Arthur G. James Cancer Hospital, part of The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center. His family would like to express their thanks to his entire OSU Team for giving them the blessing of more time.



