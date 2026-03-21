Richard Lykins

Lykins, Richard Scott "Sonny"



Richard Scott "Sonny" Lykins, age 87, of Riverside, OH, passed away unexpectedly on March 15, 2026. Born on December 27, 1938 in Malone, KY, he was deeply devoted to his wife and son.



Dad was hard-working and dedicated. He worked at General Motors where he retired more than 25 years ago. He enjoyed his vegetable garden, UK basketball, and NASCAR. Apart from his work and his interests, his family was always his highest priority.



He is preceded in death by his wife, Diana Jo Potter Lykins, his mother and father Bernice DeBorde Lykins and Aaron Lykins, two brothers David Edwin Lykins and Donnie Jay Lykins, and two sisters Joyce Ann Lykins Stevens and Judy Lykins Williams.



He is survived by one son, Richard Cohen Lykins, three grandchildren, Aaron Thomas Lykins, Hannah Corinne Lykins, and Emily Josephine Lykins, one brother, Marcus Steven Lykins, and one sister, Janet Lykins Compton, as well as many friends and extended family members who will miss him dearly.



Visitation will be held Monday, March 23 at 6pm at Herald & Stewart & Halsey Funeral Home in West Liberty, KY followed by the funeral at 1pm on Tuesday, March 24.



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