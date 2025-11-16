Richard Nichols

Nichols, Richard John "Rick"



Richard "Rick" John Nichols, 71, passed away on November 4, 2025, in Georgia.



Born October 24, 1954, in Dayton, Ohio, to Elma Nichols, Rick grew up with a generous heart and adventurous spirit.



In 1977, he married the girl next door, Linda Ann Turner, and together they raised their sons, Ryan and Todd, in Bellbrook, Ohio.



A devoted, hands-on father, Rick filled their lives with Boy Scouts, travel, camping, and everyday laughter.



He supported his family through a 32-year UPS career and loved music, football, good stories, and the Buckeyes and Browns.



After Linda's passing in 2011, he married Lori Wulf in 2013.



Rick was immensely proud of his sons, their families, and his grandchildren-Ida, Hazel, and Turner. He is deeply missed by all who loved him.



