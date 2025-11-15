Richard Nichols

Nichols, Richard John



This is all about Rick Nichols, who left me on November 4, 2025, at only age 71. Rick delivered for UPS for 32 years and retired at age 50. Rick loved the Cleveland Browns, Ohio State football, Boy Scouting, the outdoors, he was so good with dogs-every kind-we called him "the dog whisperer ". He became well-traveled having visited 15 countries. Rick knew no stranger and made new friends every day.



He taught me so much about football and baseball, traveling out West, and how to truly love a dog. He embraced boating and Lake Cumberland and my world of health care. Rick loved music, had a smooth voice and could name any Allman Brothers, Led Zeppelin, Beatles or Rolling Stones song in one note. He knew no greater love than that for our 6 grandchildren. Rick leaves his family and friends shattered and forever loving him. Memorial Park South Funeral Home, 4121 Falcon Parkway, Flowery Branch, Georgia 30542 is in charge of arrangements. Send on-line condolences to www.memorialparkfuneralhomes.com.



