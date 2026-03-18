Richard Pfaffman

Pfaffman, Richard "Dick"



Richard "Dick" Pfaffman, age 97 of Fairfield, passed away at Westover Retirement Community on Sunday, March 15, 2026. He was born in Hamilton, Ohio on December 31, 1928 the son of Robert and Marie (Donges) Pfaffman. Dick was employed as a drafting engineer for Black and Clawson and Western States for a total of forty-five years. He was a veteran of the United States Army from 1947 to 1952. Dick was a member of Fairfield Community Church. On October 13, 1951, in Hamilton he married Ruth Duggins and she preceded him in death in 2018. Dick is survived by his daughter, Donna "DeeDee" (Jim) Hall; one grandson, Chris (Jody) Hall; two great-granddaughters, Brittany and Emma; one great-great-grandson, Jaxon; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents; one daughter, Chris Coffey; and three brothers. Funeral service will be held at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 1350 Millville Avenue, Hamilton, Ohio, on Thursday, March 19, 2026 at 1:00 PM with Rev. Richard Sterwerf of Fairfield Community Church, officiating. Entombment will follow at Rose Hill Burial Park. Visitation will be held on Thursday from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM at the funeral home.



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